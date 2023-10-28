India abstains from UN Voting on Israel which did not mention Hamas

TNI Bureau: India reportedly abstained from voting for a resolution of the UN that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities, but failed to mention Hamas’ action.

The resolution also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip, where Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7.

Jordan submitted the draft resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday afternoon.

The draft resolution was co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

It was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining.

Apart from India, the countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

India voted in favour of the amendment along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against it and 23 abstained. The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a two-third majority of members present and voting.

In its ‘explanation of vote’ on the main resolution, India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Yojna Patel noted that “casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives,” but did not actually say why India had abstained. She said that India is “deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict” and that “escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis” but confined her call to asking “all parties to display the utmost responsibility.”