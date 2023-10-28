TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2023

➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and other senior leaders from Odisha participate in Padayatra under ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Soils collected in ‘Amrit Kalash’ from various villages of Odisha under ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ programme has reached Bhubaneswar.
➡️5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian reviews Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri; directs officials to complete the project work by December 15, 2023.
➡️Direct flight between Rourkela to Kolkata will be operated by Alliance Air from November 1; air ticket booking started.
➡️As the people around the world will witness a partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) tonight, the celebration of Kumar Purnima that falls today will be affected in Odisha. Cooking of food will be suspended from 04.04 PM.
➡️Since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in Rajasthan on October 9, the enforcement agencies in the State seized illicit liquor, cash and other materials worth over Rs 300 crore.
➡️Overall Air Quality Index in Delhi stands at 286, in the ‘Poor’ category as per SAFAR-India. Air quality ‘Very Poor’ at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
➡️India creates history, ends Hangzhou Asian Para Games campaign with unprecedented 111 medals, including 29 Gold.
➡️India’s Hockey Team defeat Thailand 7-1 in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 opener.
➡️In a first, India votes against UNGA resolor.ution backing Palestine; it didn’t condemn Hamas terror.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 04:53 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Hamas aerial operations chief Abu Rukbeh has been killed, confirmed Israel Defence Forces.
➡️Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 7,326.
