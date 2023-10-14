IND VS PAK: India’s secures easy win against Pakistan, smashes 192 target in 30.3 overs

Ahmedabad: In a thrilling cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India emerged victorious in their highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Chasing a target of 192 runs, the Indian team displayed exceptional prowess, securing an easy win within just 25 overs.

India’s opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, exhibited brilliant form, continuing his strong performance from the previous match against Afghanistan. Sharma’s explosive innings of 39 runs from 24 balls set the tone for India’s chase. He formed a formidable partnership of 56 runs with the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, which was achieved in just 42 balls. Shubman Gill, making his return to the team after recovering from dengue, added to the excitement with a quick 16 runs from 11 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Kohli, too, looked in fine touch until Hasan Ali got the better of him. This left Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma in the middle, driving India’s run chase forward.

Rohit Sharma’s masterful batting led the way, as he reached a well-deserved half-century. The Indian team reached a score of 116/2 in 15.3 overs, with Sharma and Kohli forming a solid partnership.

On the other side, the Indian bowlers showcased exceptional skills, thoroughly dominating the game and triggering a remarkable collapse in Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan’s innings had been progressing steadily under the leadership of Babar Azam, but a crucial breakthrough by pacer Mohammed Siraj, ending the partnership between Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, marked a turning point. Pakistan was subsequently bowled out for a modest total of 191 runs.