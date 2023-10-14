Mahanga Double Murder: Court Summon handed over to MLA Pratap Jena

TNI Bureau: In a latest development to the Mahanga double murder case, the Special Messenger reportedly handed over the summon to local MLA Pratap Jena.

According to reports, the special messenger of the Salipur Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate(SDJM) court delivered the summons to Jena at his official residence in Bhubaneswar today.

The Salipur SDJM court has directed the legislator to appear before it on October 31.

The court has summoned Jena for his alleged complicity in the Mahanga double murder case.