Mahanga Double Murder: Court Summon handed over to MLA Pratap Jena

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: In a latest development to the Mahanga double murder case, the Special Messenger reportedly handed over the summon to local MLA Pratap Jena.

According to reports, the special messenger of the Salipur Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate(SDJM) court delivered the summons to Jena at his official residence in Bhubaneswar today.

Related Posts

IND VS PAK: India’s secures easy win against Pakistan,…

PM Modi bats for Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples In…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Salipur SDJM court has directed the legislator to appear before it on October 31.

The court has summoned Jena for his alleged complicity in the Mahanga double murder case.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.