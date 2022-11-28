Income Tax Raids in Padampur in CRPF Presence

TNI Bureau: In a significant development, the Income Tax Department has raided the places of 3 businessmen in Padampur during the intense fight between BJP and BJD ahead of the bypoll.

The businessmen who are being raided, include Md. Sajid of Bahidarpada, Manabhanjan Sahu of Sahupada and Gaju Agrawal of Badapada in Padampur. They are said to be very close to late Bijay Singh Bariha.

The raids are being conducted in the presence of CRPF personnel. The Odisha Police personnel were in dark about the raids.

While BJP sources claim that these businessmen were behind huge money circulation in the Padampur Bypoll, BJD calls it as a threat by the central agencies to BJD workers and leaders.