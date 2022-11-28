Another Shraddha-like Case; Wife-Son duo arrested for Man’s Murder

TNI Bureau: While the tragedy of Shraddha Walkar’s horrible murder still looms large over Delhi, police assert that they have solved a related crime in the city’s eastern region. In a horrifying manner reminiscent of the Shraddha Walkar case, a man Anjan Das was killed, and his wife Poonam and son Deepak were taken into custody by Crime Branch in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

The crime branch of the Delhi Police has detained a woman for allegedly using her son to murder her husband. Police reported that the woman believed her husband was having an illicit affair. The mother-son team is accused of chopping the body into 22 pieces after the murder, putting them in the refrigerator, and then scattering them over a number of east Delhi neighborhoods.

This is uncannily similar to the suspected murder of Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner, by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who then allegedly dismembered her body into 35 pieces before throwing it in south Delhi’s Mehrauli forest.

In June, when the body parts were first discovered by police in Pandav Nagar, a murder case was filed. The body’s fragments had already begun to degrade, preventing the inquiry from continuing.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If the unidentified body pieces belonged to Shraddha Walkar? it was also investigated when the horrifying details of her murder case began to surface earlier this month.

The crime branch examined the CCTV footage from the area where the body parts were discovered as part of their inquiry. The video proved that the mother and son spent numerous nights in the neighborhood.

Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi, was identified as the victim after further investigation. Police claim that Das’ wife Poonam and her son Dipak killed him in June because they thought he was having an illicit relationship. They continued, saying that he was given sleeping medications at first and then killed.

Surprising footage from the neighborhood’s CCTV cameras shows Deepak going with a bag in his hand late at night; according to the police, this was one of his journeys to dispose of the body parts. He is followed by his mother Poonam. They are seen throughout the day in another clip. According to the police, they made multiple trips to progressively dispose of the body’s fragments.