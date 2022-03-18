Imran Khan faces Massive Revolt

Insight Bureau: Pakistan PM Imran Khan may resign soon, if we believe the sources. After nearly 24 Lawmakers in his own party PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) revolted against him while supporting the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, he looks rattled.

The dissident PTI lawmakers are currently staying in the Sindh House so that they don’t come under pressure from any government machinery.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Imran is already in danger of losing his coalition partners. With 24 PTI Lawmakers revolting against, things have gone from bad to worse only.

Without the Coalition partners and the dissidents, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, with 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the majority mark of 172.