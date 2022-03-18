Chief Secretary, 5T Secy visit Rourkela to review development projects

Insight Bureau: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian on Friday visited Rourkela to review the progress of work on the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and oth er development projects.

The team first reviewed the progress of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at BPUT Campus and advised the officials concerned to expedite the work for timely completion of the project.

Odisha is the host for 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The world cup matches will be held jointly at Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar and this state of the art facility (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium) at Rourkela.

This sports facility is going to be India’s largest hockey stadium. The stadium will have a spectator capacity of over 20,000.

Govt High Schools in Sundargarh are getting a facelift in line with the State Government’s flagship initiative High School Transformation Under 5T initiative. The Chief Minister dedicated 67 transformed Government high schools in Sundargarh during phase 1 of the programme. Work is in progress to take a step further and dedicate over 100 transformed government high schools.

The high level delegation visited Udit Nagar High Shcool at Rourkela and reviewed the progress on various aspects of transformed high school like Smart Classroom, e-Library, Modern Science Lab, playground and other infrastructure.