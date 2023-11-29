SVKM to set up NMIMS University with 30% Quota for Odisha Students

TNI Bureau: Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) Trust’s Odisha Project Chairman Jagdish Parikh, Secretary Dr. Jayant Gandhi and campus representative Rajat Aggarwal met 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian and congratulated him for his new responsibility and thanked him for his cooperation in the field of education development in the State.

They also expressed happiness for the support provided by the State Government for this institute and praised the efforts of the State Govt to make Odisha a leading educational hub in the field of management education.

Meanwhile, the SVKM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 300 crore with the Odisha government for establishment of NMIMS University at Info-Valley in Khurda.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Higher Education, Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Anu Garg and other dignitaries in a programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan.

According to reports, the State government has allocated 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of this University free of cost and free registration for an initial period of 30 years, extendable for another 30 years and free from annual maintenance charges of IDCO.

The expenses related to infrastructure development, repairs, renovations, landscaping, utilities, equipment, and human resources will be borne by the SVKM.