IMD issues Yellow warning for these districts of Odisha today

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Odisha today. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a number of districts in the next 24 hours.

Districts under ‘Yellow Warning’:  Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

