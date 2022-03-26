Akhilesh Yadav to be Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

He was elected the legislative party leader of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh at a meeting of the party's MLAs on Saturday, as per sources.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He was elected the legislative party leader of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh at a meeting of the party’s MLAs on Saturday, as per sources.

He defeated the BJP’s SP Singh Baghel in Karhal during the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by more than 60,000 votes to become the MLA from the constituency.

Akhilesh recently met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to tender his resignation from his membership of the House.

