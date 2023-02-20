Japanese Encephalitis scare in Soro Kanya Ashram

TNI Bureau: Suspected Japanese encephalitis (JEV) has been reported from Soro Kanya Ashram in Odisha’s Balasore district.

According to Balasore Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO), samples of 25 students of the Soro Kanya Ashram were tested and reports of 5 students came positive.

The students, whose report turned out to be positive for the Japanese encephalitis, were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Though other students of the residential school do not have symptoms, but they are under observation informed the ADMO.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is a flavivirus related to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses, and is spread by mosquitoes.

There is no cure for the disease, said the WHO adding that the treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection.

Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent JE. WHO recommends that JE vaccination be integrated into national immunization schedules in all areas where JE disease is recognized as a public health issue.