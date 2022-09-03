IAF to conduct Suryakiran Show in Puri and Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Suryakiran Aerobatic team of Indian Air Force will be performing air show in Bhubaneswar and Puri. This was informed by director of Biju Patnaik international airport.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per reports, the IAF will perform the Suryakiran show over Kuakhai river bed in Bhubaneswar on September 16 and over Raj Bhavan in Puri on September 18.

Notably, the Suryakiran is the Indian Air Force’s aerobic display team. The Suryakiran display with its stunning manoeuvres and expert flying was performed earlier in Cuttack.