New Delhi Railway Station to get a World Class Look

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Railways proposed a brand-new design for the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday, and it is nothing short of breathtaking. NDLS is India’s oldest, busiest, and most easily recognizable railway station. The current proposal portrays it as a world-class establishment fully equipped with cutting-edge technology. Today, the Ministry of Railways tweeted the proposed design for the redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station.

The government still needs to release additional information about the proposal, such as when it is expected to be completed and the specific requirements of all amenities at the remodeled railway station.

According to initial reports, when completed, NDLS will be the largest and most modern train station in India. Previously, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station, the design of which was shared on the Ministry of Railways’ social media handles.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 Adarsh Stations have been built so far in an effort to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on August 5 that the Ministry of Railways developed various plans, including the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the advancement and attractiveness of Indian Railways stations.