Hyundai Controversy: South Korea’s Foreign Minister expressed regret

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned the Ambassador of Republic of Korea over Hyundai Pakistan’s post on social media supporting Pakistan’s Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistan observed February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise.

Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar

this morning. The RoK Foreign Minister conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

Earlier on Saturday, Hyundai Pakistan’s social media handles shared posts in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in their “struggle for freedom”.

Immediately after this social media post, Indian Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters on Sunday and sought an explanation. Meanwhile, the South Korean envoy in New Delhi was also summoned by the MEA to mark its displeasure.

