Varun Gandhi slams intelligence of new JNU VC

Insight Bureau: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday slammed JNU new VC pointing out the errors in her press release. He described as ‘atrocious’ the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while pointing out ‘multiple grammatical mistakes’ in her press release where she thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Education for appointing her as the first woman VC of the Delhi-based university.

“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future,” Gandhi posted on Twitter

This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy,littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive;students friendly vs student-friendly;excellences vs excellence).Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future pic.twitter.com/tSanmy3VfR — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 8, 2022

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit succeeds Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who has been appointed as the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). At present, Pandit is a professor in the politics and public administration department at the Pune-based Savitri Bhai Phule University.

She will be JNU’s 13th vice-chancellor and will have a term of five years from the date she assumes charge.