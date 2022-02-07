Why #BoycottHyundai trending on Twitter

Insight Bureau: The automobile maker Hyundai has come under the radar for a recent social media post by the firm’s dealer in Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by the country. Several Indians took to social media, calling for the firm’s boycott and promoting homegrown brands. The hashtag ‘BoycottHyundai’ is trending on Indian social media platforms.

On February 5, which Pakistan annually observes as Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle tweeted: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.”

Based on the hashtags used by the company’s twitter handle, the tweet seemed to be addressing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

However, given the outrage on Indian Twitter, the brand clearly stands to lose favour among some Indian customers. Netizens turned furious over the tweet and hence #BoycottHyundai became a Sunday afternoon topic of discussion on Twitter.

In a statement, Hyundai India said that it has been committed to Indian market which has been its second home since over 25 years now and alleged that the ‘unsolicited’ social media post linking Hyundai Motor India ‘offends’ it commitment and service to India. The company said that they have zero tolerance policy for insensitive communication and ‘strongly condemned’ such view.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, it is not yet clear why they blocked Indian citizens on Twitter for questioning its stand and asking for accountability on the contentious social media post by its Pakistani counterpart.

Hello @Hyundai_Global How about a #FreeTibet post from your social media handles?#BoycottHyundai — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) February 7, 2022