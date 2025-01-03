How millet slowly sliding into affluent class’s diet

In Odisha, like in many other regions of India, millet was once a staple food of the rural and tribal populations due to its resilience and nutritional value. However, over the decades, it has seen a gradual decline in consumption, particularly among urban and affluent classes, due to the rise of rice, wheat, and other processed foods.

However, in recent years, millet has been making a comeback, even among the affluent and urban populations, in part due to the growing awareness of its health benefits and the increasing trend of healthy eating. This shift can be attributed to several factors.

There is a rising awareness of the health benefits of millet, which is considered a superfood due to its high fiber content, rich micronutrients, and lower glycemic index. As a result, many people, including those from the rich class in urban areas of Odisha, have started incorporating millet into their diets to combat lifestyle-related health issues like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Millets like finger millet (ragi), pearl millet (bajra), and foxtail millet are rich in antioxidants, iron, and calcium, which makes them a preferred option for the urban health-conscious consumer.

The Indian government and Odisha state authorities have been promoting millets as part of national and state-level campaigns for food security and nutrition. The National Food Security Act has included millets in public distribution systems (PDS) in some states, and the International Year of Millets declared by the United Nations in 2023 has encouraged greater awareness.

The Odisha government has supported millet cultivation and its inclusion in the midday meal scheme for schoolchildren. These initiatives have not only provided more access to millet but also helped create a demand for it. Odisha has also started The Millet Mission to create awareness nd break the taboos.

Odisha has a rich agricultural tradition, and in some tribal areas, millet has been a part of the diet for centuries. As part of efforts to preserve indigenous farming practices and promote sustainability, there has been a push to revive traditional grains like millet.

Urban Odisha has also embraced the concept of sustainable eating in response to environmental concerns. Millets are eco-friendly crops, requiring less water and pesticides than rice and wheat, making them attractive to those with concerns about food security and sustainability.In Odisha, millet-based dishes are being modified to fit the urban palate. Traditional millet-based preparations like ragi mudha (ragi balls), bajra khichdi, and millet rotis have been given a modern twist with new recipes and cooking methods, making them more appealing to the urban elite.

Millet is now being incorporated into trendy foods such as millet pancakes, millet porridge, millet cookies, and even millet-based smoothies. These new products are marketed as health-conscious, weight-loss, or gluten-free options, which have made them attractive to people in the affluent class. As the demand for millet grows among urban and wealthy consumers, many companies have started to produce and market packaged millet products, including millet flour, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. These are often marketed as alternatives to processed or refined foods.

In urban markets and upscale grocery stores in Odisha’s major cities like Bhubaneswar, millet-based products are increasingly becoming available, offering greater convenience to consumers who may not have the time to prepare traditional millet dishes.

The global trend of healthy, organic, and alternative foods has also influenced the wealthy classes in Odisha. International food trends such as keto, paleo, and gluten-free diets often emphasize the inclusion of millets over conventional grains like wheat. This has made millet products more desirable even for affluent consumers looking for healthier alternatives.

In Odisha, the slow entry of millet into the diet of the rich class is a result of a blend of traditional knowledge, changing health trends, and conscious efforts by the government and food industry. With millets now being recognized for their health benefits and eco-friendly properties, urban and affluent populations in the state are gradually adopting them as part of their diet, creating a new demand for millet-based foods in Odisha.