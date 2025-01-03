TNI Morning News Headlines – January 03, 2025

➡️Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as 27th Governor of Odisha at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government will construct a mammoth 2,600 km long grand ring road in the State: Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threatening mail to disrupt the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025 scheduled to be held on January 8 in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Kendrapara woman Kamala Moharana, praised by PM Modi for transforming waste into artistic creations, gets Republic Day invitation.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government announces transfers of 46 IAS officers; Sanjay Prasad returns as Principal Secretary in Home Department.
➡️Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather. Delhi Airport issues advisory for flights not equipped with CAT III compliance.
➡️Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 85.78 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️INDvsAUS, 5th Test: Skipper Jasprit Bumrah elects to bat first as India win toss against Australia. India reach 107/4 at tea on day one of fifth and final Test against Australia.
