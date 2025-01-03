TNI Morning News Headlines – January 03, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Skipper Jasprit Bumrah elects to bat first as India win toss against Australia. India reaches 107/4 at tea.
➡️Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as 27th Governor of Odisha at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Odisha Government will construct a mammoth 2,600 km long grand ring road in the State: Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
 
➡️Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threatening mail to disrupt the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025 scheduled to be held on January 8 in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Kendrapara woman Kamala Moharana, praised by PM Modi for transforming waste into artistic creations, gets Republic Day invitation.
 
Related Posts

Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in as 27th Governor of Odisha

TNI News Digest – January 2, 2025

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Uttar Pradesh Government announces transfers of 46 IAS officers; Sanjay Prasad returns as Principal Secretary in Home Department.
 
➡️Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather. Delhi Airport issues advisory for flights not equipped with CAT III compliance.
 
➡️Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.
 
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 85.78 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️INDvsAUS, 5th Test: Skipper Jasprit Bumrah elects to bat first as India win toss against Australia. India reach 107/4 at tea on day one of fifth and final Test against Australia.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.