Odisha CM declares unseasonal December Rains as ‘Natural Disaster’

By Sagarika Satapathy

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday declared the unseasonal rain in December last year as “Natural Disaster”.

Addressing the Krushi Odisha conclave, CM Mohan Majhi said farmers to get assistance from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He further stated that those farmers who have suffered more than 33% crop loss will get assistance from SDRF. As per report 6.66 lakh farmers have reported more than 33% crop loss.

The State Government will provide Rs 291.59 crore assistance from the SDRF as compensation for the damage to crops.

