TNI Bureau: Kolkata Knight Riders( KKR) gave the Indian cricket community an absolute surprise by publicizing the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach.

It is now a good luck as their former attempt to bring in the ‘ Dronacharya of Domestic cricket’ on board had failed back in 2012.

Earlier, KKR had offered him the part of their assistant coach which he politely rejected as he was n’t interested in working under a foreign coach.

Yes, it’s true that Pandit, who played five Tests and 36 ODIs, did n’t have a astral playing career at the loftiest position but he has a brilliant coaching record in domestic cricket.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who’s the owner of the ballot, also tried to move him to join their coaching staff but indeed his request could n’t change Pandit’s mind.

” I met Mr Shah Rukh Khan back also but ever I could not bring myself to work under a foreign coach,” Pandit had told the news agency PTI after guiding Madhya Pradesh to their demoiselle Ranji jewel title, before this time.

Not numerous coaches would have plodded to turn down a economic offer from one of the most successful votes in the league but Pandit had no alternate studies. He stayed firm on his principles, no matter what. Indeed SRK could n’t move him else.

The communication from the fabulous coach was clear. He wasn’t interested in the part just to make some quick bucks. In order to produce an impact and deliver results, he wanted full control of the ballot, which KKR could n’t offer him at the time.

The departure of Brendon McCullum, who has come the Test head coach of England, allowed KKR the golden occasion to fulfil their long- standing want, and guess what, they succeeded this time around.

Now, those who do n’t follow domestic cricket that religiously might be wondering what’s so special about him.

With a special name in the field of domestic cricket, Pandit is definitely a name that can lead KKR to others trophies.

Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders has two trophies in their name.