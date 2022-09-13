TNI News Headlines – September 13, 2022

🔹Out of 28 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 20 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 740.
🔹Another 353 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1319941.
🔹Odisha Government provided Rs 4 lakh compensation each to families of two deceased journalists of Odisha.
🔹Odia couple from Cuttack among 8 killed in a fire mishap in an e-bike showroom and the hotel in Secunderabad.
🔹Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall activity in the 14 districts of the State during the next 24 hours.
🔹Calcutta High Court seeks report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan. Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker; State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest.
🔹Renowned French film director Jean-Luc Godard passes away at 91.
🔹India, China complete disengagement process in eastern Ladakh sector.
🔹Rupee rises 37 paise to close at 79.16 (provisional) against US dollar.
🔹India to host G20 Summit in September 2023.
