TNI News Headlines – September 13, 2022

🔹 Out of 28 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 20 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 740.

🔹 Another 353 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand a t 1319941.

🔹 Odisha Government provided Rs 4 lakh compensation each to families of two deceased journalists of Odisha.

🔹 Odia couple from Cuttack among 8 killed in a fire mishap in an e-bike showroom and the hotel in Secunderabad.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall activity in the 14 districts of the State during the next 24 hours.

🔹 Calcutta High Court seeks report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan. Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker; State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest.

🔹 Renowned French film director Jean-Luc Godard passes away at 91.

🔹 India, China complete disengagement process in eastern Ladakh sector.