TNI News Headlines – September 13, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall activity in the 14 districts
🔹Out of 28 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 20 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 740.
 
🔹Another 353 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1319941.
 
🔹Odisha Government provided Rs 4 lakh compensation each to families of two deceased journalists of Odisha.
 
🔹Odia couple from Cuttack among 8 killed in a fire mishap in an e-bike showroom and the hotel in Secunderabad.
 
🔹Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall activity in the 14 districts of the State during the next 24 hours.
 
🔹Calcutta High Court seeks report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan. Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker; State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest.
 
🔹Renowned French film director Jean-Luc Godard passes away at 91.
 
🔹India, China complete disengagement process in eastern Ladakh sector.
 
🔹Rupee rises 37 paise to close at 79.16 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
🔹India to host G20 Summit in September 2023.
