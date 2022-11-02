Housing for All: PM Modi inaugurates 3024 EWS Flats in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) flats at Kalkaji, Delhi.

The newly constructed flats built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project.

PM Modi handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In line with the vision to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities and public amenities like community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc.