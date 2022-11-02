Mumbai teenager stabbed to death for not sharing wifi password

The incident occurred last week in Mumbai’s Kamothe neighbourhood, near a pan shop, when two men asked the teenager, Vishal Rajkumar Maurya, for his wi-fi password. Following his denial, the two accused began abusing him.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Image- News 18
TNI Bureau: Two men allegedly stabbed to death a 17-year-old boy in Mumbai for allegedly failing to share the wi-fi hotspot password with them.

The three had a physical argument, and the duo stabbed Vishal to death. The accused then fled the scene, but were apprehended by Mumbai Police within hours.

After being stabbed, the victim gathered his strength to walk a few steps before collapsing. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Ravindra Atwal aka Haryanivi and Santosh Valmiki, the two accused, have been charged with murder.

