TNI News Headlines – November 02, 2022

🔹 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released notification for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 for 2169 Group B & C Posts.

🔹 Elephant enters Bhubaneswar, tranquilised after hours near Aiginia.

🔹 Dhamnagar bypoll: preparation in the last phase; voting tomorrow.

🔹 Enforcement Directorate (ED) begins probe against Archana Nag and her accused husband Jagabandhu Chand and two others.

🔹 DRDO conducts successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’; hands over keys of flats to EWS beneficiaries at Kalkaji.

🔹 IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda elected FICCI President.

🔹 Russia is India’s most reliable partner since independence: Observer Research Foundation (ORF) survey.

🔹 India (184/6) beat Bangladesh (145/6) by 5 runs (D/L) in a rain-interrupted T20 World Cup tie.