Home Delivery of Liquor allowed during Lockdown

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday has partially modified its earlier order on complete lockdown.

As per the revised notification, the State Government has decided to allow home delivery of IMFL/CL/OS liquor by the existing ON/OFF/OS licensees as per the prevailing guidelines of Excise Department.

Banks, Insurance and financial institutions, Telecom and internet has been declared essential service and excluded from lockdown.

Similarly, shops, dealing with fruits, fish, chicken and egg will remain open between 6 AM and 1 PM following Covid-19 guidelines.

Also Read: https://enewsinsight.com/odisha-complete-lockdown-in-4-districts-rmc-till-july-31/