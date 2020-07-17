Home Delivery of Liquor allowed during Lockdown

By Sagarika Satapathy
115

TNI Bureau:  Odisha Government on Friday has partially modified its earlier order on complete lockdown.

As per the revised notification, the State Government has decided to allow home delivery of IMFL/CL/OS liquor by the existing ON/OFF/OS licensees as per the prevailing guidelines of Excise Department.

Banks, Insurance and financial institutions, Telecom and internet has been declared essential service and excluded from lockdown.

Related Posts

Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 124 New Covid-19 Cases

COVID-19 Scare: Unit 4 Market in Bhubaneswar Sealed

Similarly, shops, dealing with fruits, fish, chicken and egg will remain open between 6 AM and 1 PM following Covid-19 guidelines.

Also Read: https://enewsinsight.com/odisha-complete-lockdown-in-4-districts-rmc-till-july-31/

Sagarika Satapathy 201 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!