Odisha records 453 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 453 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 11, 330. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in Odisha crossed 11,000 marks.

A record number of 220 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Sundergarh (41), Nabarangpur (33) and Khurdha (28).

While Odisha has so far reported 16,110 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 5124.

➡️453 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 17.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 11, 330.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (220), Sundergarh (41), Nabarangpur (33) and Khurdha (28), Bolangir (26), Keonjhar (17), Balasore (15), Jagatsinghpur (13), Malkangiri (13), Jajpur (10), Gajapati (10), Angul (9), Kendrapara (6), Koraput (4), Cuttack (3), Bhadrak (2), Mayurbhanj (1), Nayagarh (1) & Puri (1).