Odisha: Complete Lockdown in 4 Districts & RMC till July 31

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government intensified its drive against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as it announced 14-day lockdown in 4 districts and 1 Municipal area.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today announced complete Lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts & Rourkela Muncipal Corporation area from 9 PM tomorrow till midnight of July 31.

However, essential services such as grocery/vegetable/milk shops will remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM.

Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted. Offices and Commercial Establishments will be closed during the lockdown period.

The decision to impose lockdown was taken as 66% of the total positive cases are from the above areas only.