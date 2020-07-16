Odisha: Complete Lockdown in 4 Districts & RMC till July 31

By Sagarika Satapathy
192

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government intensified its drive against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as it announced 14-day lockdown in 4 districts and 1 Municipal area.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today announced complete Lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts & Rourkela Muncipal Corporation area from 9 PM tomorrow till midnight of July 31.

However, essential services such as grocery/vegetable/milk shops will remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM.

Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted. Offices and Commercial Establishments will be closed during the lockdown period.

Related Posts

Odisha records 401 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

60 COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar; 7 from Salia Sahi

The decision to impose lockdown was taken as 66% of the total positive cases are from the above areas only.

Sagarika Satapathy 198 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!