Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 124 New Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported the biggest single-day spike of 124 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1043. With this the Capital City crossed 1,000 marks of COVID-19 cases today.

Out of the 124 new cases, 72 cases have been reported from quarantine while 52 are local contact cases.

9 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Nua Gaon, Jena Sahi liked to a previous positive case.

Similarly, 8 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Trinatha Basti and 5 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Sitapur basti. All cases are liked to a previous positive cases.

5 employees of a Media House are among the new positive cases liked to a previous positive case.

A 13-year-old is among the virus infected cases.

As many as 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 17):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1043

👉 Recovered Cases – 457

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 574