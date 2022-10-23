Historic Elevation of Xi Jinping – Rise & Rule

TNI Bureau: Chinese President Xi Jinping, is the son of a communist revolutionary leader, a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial leader who championed economic growth before reaching the top a decade ago. Popularly Known for his communist ideas, he has been the paramount leader of China since 2012.

Earlier On Sunday, China’s 69-year-old powerful leader managed to secure a widely anticipated third term as General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, asphalting the way for him to remain persistently in power for at least five more years – and perchance longer.

He pushed a more aggressive foreign and defense policy initially, during the beginning of his office tenure, similarly also strengthened state control over the economy and society and became one of the most powerful figures in modern Chinese history.

Early Life and Education

Xi Jinping was born in Beijing on 15 June 1953, he was the second son of Xi Zhongxun and his wife Qi Xin. Following the founding of the PRC in 1949, Xi’s father held a number of positions, including vice-premier, head of the Party’s propaganda department, and vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress. In the 1960s, xi attended Beijing No. 25 School and Beijing Bayi School.

He married Peng Liyuan, a singer in the People’s Liberation Army’s song and dance troupe. However, they fell apart after 3 years of marriage and have one daughter.

At the age of 15, Xi was among the only urban men with education who went to live and work in poor rural conditions during the period of cultural revolution. A period of social improvement launche by then-leader Mao Zedong.

Later, he returned to Beijing to learn chemical engineering at the popular Tsinghua University. Following which in the 1979, he joins the Chinese military as an assistant in Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry.

In the later part he was allotted as deputy and then leader of the Communist Party in Zhengding county, south of Beijing in Hebei province. In 1985, posted as vice mayor of the city of Xiamen. Besides, these He Served several other posts before being appointed as the chief leader. Firstly, as the Governer of Fujian province (2000-2002), Party chief in the neighboring Zhejiang province (2002).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was officially named as the Vice-President of China in 2008, during his tenure as a Vice-President, nearly ten years before he becomes president of the United States, Vice President Joe Biden visited China.

National Leader

November 2012: Takes over as General Secretary of the Communist Party, the top party position, from Chinese President Hu Jintao. begins his first five-year tenure as president of China in March 2013.

China starts reclaiming land in the South China Sea between 2013 and 2014 and builds islands, some of which have runways and other facilities, expanding its territorial claims to contested areas in the important waterway.

2017: Following terrorist assaults in the Xinjiang region. China begins a brutal crackdown on the Uyghur and other largely Muslim ethnic groups. International censure and charges of genocide are in level in response to mass detentions and human rights violations.

As he commences a second five-year tenure as party chairman in October 2017. His philosophy, dubbed “Xi Jinping Thought,” is codified in the party’s constitution. China’s legislature removes a two-term restriction on the presidency in March 2018. Further indicating Xi’s ambition to hold onto power for at least ten years.

In July 2018, President Donald Trump of the United States imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking a trade spat. China responds by imposing tariffs on American imports.

Massive protests calling for more democracy immobilize Hong Kong from June to November 2019. Midway through 2020, the Xi administration reacts by enforcing a national security statute that crushes opposition in the metropolis.

In January 2020, China’s Wuhan city receives immediate closure orders as the COVID-19 pandemic is sparks by a new virus.

September 2020: Xi declares that China hopes to reach carbon neutrality before 2060. And adds, to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 in a video address to the U.N. General Assembly.

December 2020: The beginning of a campaign against China’s burgeoning internet firms. As authorities launch an anti-monopoly inquiry against e-commerce behemoth Alibaba.

August 2022: Following the visit of a key U.S. member, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to the autonomous island. Which China claims as its territory. China fires missiles and deploys warships and fighter aircraft in significant military drills surrounding Taiwan.

The Communist Party is led by Xi for a third five-year term beginning in October 2022. Which defying prior practice that confined leaders to two terms.