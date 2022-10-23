Cyclone Sitrang formed over Bay of Bengal

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Sitrang developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal around the late evening hours on Sunday.

The cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning (October 25). According to the forecast, Sundarbans, on both sides of the international border, is likely to receive the maximum impact.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

West Bengal and Odisha are on alert over the possible cyclone, the first to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018. Coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, too, may receive light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy rain at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, IMD predicted.