Help Abhishek Mohapatra in his battle against Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Abhishek Mahapatra (30) from Balasore has been admitted to the Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar due to post-Covid complications.

He got married on 5th of May, but has been admitted since 18th May 2021 and in ICU since 20th May. He has been on 100% oxygen support since 30th May 2021.

The doctors have suggested that ECMO support is the only course of action left to save him. ECMO support will relieve him off the ventilator and give his lungs a chance to heal.

He is struggling for life. He needs ECMO bed which is available in Kolkata for which Rs 50 lakhs is required immediately. His friends have urged to help his family to ensure the necessary treatment.

As per the latest update on the crowdfunding platform ‘Milaap’, people have donated over Rs 8 lakh for his treatment.

Go to the fundraising site ‘Milaap’ and visit the link below to get more information about him: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-abhishek-mohapatra?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraisers-title

Account Number – 32098245474

SBI, F.M College Road, Balasore

IFSC Code – SBIN0010252

Gpay/ PhonePe No. – 9583596886

Phone: 7008829139/ 9583596886

Pay via Paytm (for Android users only) – https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-abhishek-mohapatra/deeplink?deeplink_type=paytm