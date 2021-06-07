TNI Evening News Headlines – June 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 566 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 112 Quarantine cases and 454 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8429 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 747805.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanks PM Modi for providing COVID-19 Vaccines for all.

➡️ Low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around June 11; Heavy rainfall in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Kalahandi.

➡️ A widow kidnapped and gang-raped in Keonjhar district; police arrested 3 persons including a minor boy.

➡️ Odisha launches Ekamra Plan Scheme, constitutes Project Advisory Committee for the development of Ekamra Kshetra implementation.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Development Authority officials visit Inter State Bus Terminal at Baramunda to check the construction work under progress at the site.

India News

➡️ PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all above 18 from 21 June, free ration to 80 crore poor till Diwali under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

➡️ Union Government will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country & provide them to the states free of cost from June 21. No State government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine.

➡️ 25% of vaccines can be purchased by the private hospitals.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 7 companies are working on developing vaccines. Three trials are underway. Government is also researching on nasal vaccines: PM Modi.

➡️ Maharashtra: 12 workers, mostly women killed and 5 missing in massive fire incident at a company in Ghotawade Phata, Pune.

➡️ 20 people killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal.

➡️ Maharashtra reports a total of 6,384 cases of black fungus; Black fungus has claimed 523 lives in Maharashtra so far: State Health Department.

➡️ Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June.

➡️ 8 Passengers injured as Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight hit severe Turbulence.

World News

➡️ Mehul Choksi files complaint with Antigua police; names ‘Indian Officers’, ‘Mystery’ woman in complaint.

➡️ Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Brother to fly to Space on July 20.

➡️ Several killed as Myanmar forces fight villagers in delta region

➡️ Delta Variant “40% more Transmissible” than the Alpha variant: UK Health Minister.

➡️ Angela Merkel party wins big in last State Poll before General Election.