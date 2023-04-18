Crucial Documents found Burning in West Bengal, CBI suspects Scam Link

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials along with the central armed forces made an unscheduled rush to Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after getting information that some crucial documents were there.

After reaching the open space at the Andul- Garia area in Bhangar, the central team found some documents burning. They soon extinguished the fire with the aim to recover the documents.

The CBI officers asked some locals about the documents and came to know that the documents were brought and dumped in the open space late Monday night and set on fire this afternoon.

