Haryana Govt deploys Central Forces to restore Peace in Nuh

Chandigarh: Following the outbreak of violence in Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has announced the implementation of adequate security arrangements to restore peace in the area. The clashes occurred during a religious procession, leading to pelting of stones and arson incidents, causing injuries to nearly 20 people.

In response to the situation, the Haryana Police has deployed heavy forces, and three companies of paramilitary forces have been dispatched to Nuh to prevent any further untoward incidents. The state government has also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district as a precautionary measure.

The trigger for the clashes was the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ a religious procession organized by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines. However, the procession was halted near Khedla Mod in Nuh by a group of men.

As a result of the violence, around 2,500 people, including children, sought refuge at a temple near Gurugram to ensure their safety. The police took action, using teargas and firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd, and additional reinforcements have been called in to handle the situation.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms, mobile Internet services in Nuh have been suspended until August 2. This measure aims to curb potential tensions and ensure accurate information dissemination during the ongoing crisis.

Home Minister Anil Vij assured the public that efforts are being made to restore peace in Nuh. A peace meeting between representatives of both communities is scheduled to be held at 8.30 pm on Monday to initiate dialogue and address the concerns of the affected parties.

The government is closely monitoring the situation, and the Home Minister has communicated with the Central authorities to coordinate necessary support for resolving the conflict. The safety and welfare of those stranded in different areas of the Mewat region are also being prioritized, with rescue operations underway.

The authorities urge the public to maintain calm and cooperate with security forces to ensure a peaceful resolution to the prevailing tensions. All citizens are reminded to abide by the law and respect the sentiments of others during this critical time.

As the situation develops, the government will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents in the Nuh district and prevent any further escalation of violence.

With Inputs From IANS