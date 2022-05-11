Gujarat Titans become 1st Team to qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in Pune on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs.

Gujarat was restricted to 144 for 4 wickets by Lucknow as they were asked to bowl first, but KL Rahul and team collapsed with the bat and were bowled all out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Rashid Khan (4/24) starred with the ball for GT, while Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each.

Starting into the match, opening batter Shubman Gill hit a smashing half-century for the win but LSG produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict GT to the modest score. Gill remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours and Gujarat’s second-highest run-scorer of the day was David Miller (26).

With wickets falling in quick succession from the start, LSG never got any momentum in their chase, reaching 58/4 at the halfway stage and and hence met an ultimate defeat against the Titans.

The defeat for LSG broke their five-match winning streak but they are still comfortably placed in second spot with 16 points and need just a single win to qualify.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans: 144/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26).

Lucknow Super Giants: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24).