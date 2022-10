TNI Bureau: The famous Gosani Jatra of Puri, came to and end with the idols getting immersed today. The Gosani Jatra is one of the oldest forms of celebrating Durga Puja. The tradition is associated with Srimandir – Puri Jagannath Temple for centuries.

People in Puri celebrated Gosani Jatra with much enthusiasm while immersion process was grand as usual.

The photos attached below are mostly from renowned Photographer of Puri, Nigam Patra. Let’s take a look: