VANIK celebrates Huge Success in OCS 2020 Results

TNI Bureau: It’s the biggest moment for VANIK Coaching Institute, one of the premiere institutions in Odisha, as it scored big in the OCS-2020 Final Results, published today.

Around 200 successful candidates out of the total list of 392, had taken coaching at VANIK.

Out of the top 10 ranks, VANIK students bagged 8 ranks, including the Rank 1 and 2. 6 out of these 8 candidates are women.

The Chhatoi Brothers – Pravat Chhatoi and Subrat Chhatoi, the forces behind VANIK as well as Students’ Mentor Pramod Padhi celebrated this success with the successful candidates.

Here’s the List of VANIK Students who are ranked in Top 10:

🔵 Rank 1: Tejaswini Behera

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔵 Rank 2: Subhankari Sudhesna Dash

🔵 Rank 4: Debabrat Kar

🔵 Rank 5: Debabrat Maharana

🔵 Rank 6: Abhismita Tewari

🔵 Rank 7: Subhasri Rath

🔵 Rank 8: Sritapa Mishra

🔵 Rank 10: Tapati Raj