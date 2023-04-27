Unique ID System to be rolled out for Students

TNI Bureau: With an aim the check the fake certificates menace, the Union Government has decided to roll out a Unique Identity system for students.

Informing about the development, Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) Anil Sahasrabudhe on Wednesday said, “There is an urgent need for Education Ecosystem Registry. Just like Aadhaar gives unique identity to a person, students need to be provided with Aadhaar-based unique identity.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to NETF Chairman, who was in Bhubaneswar to attend the G20 3rd Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting on Wednesday, the Unique Identity system will help a student save all his information at one place and help the authorities to know the authenticity of students.

Sahasrabudhe further said that the draft documents of the system has been placed on the website of the NETF and people can give their feedback till May 5.

The registration for Aadhaar-linked Unique ID will begin in August. Apart from bringing transparency, the decision also will also curb the use of fake certificates to get a job,” he clarified.