TNI Morning News Headlines – April 08, 2024

➡️Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Angul.
➡️ISRO selected 8 students from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, in Sambalpur district to participate in the Student CanSat Launch Competition 2024.
➡️Senior Kendrapada Leader Ganeswar Behera joins BJD.
➡️NCERT warns publishers over copyright infringement of its schoolbooks.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga River at Prayagraj and offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Somvati Amavas’.
➡️Jammu-Srinagar National Highway gets blocked due to landslide near Khooni Nala.
➡️4 Naxalites, 2 supporters held in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.
➡️Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in money laundering case.
Related Posts
➡️A scuffle breaks out between BJP and TMC workers in front of BJP’s Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur, West Bengal.
➡️IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to register their first win of the season.
➡️Mumbai Indians make history, become first team to win 150 T20 matches.
➡️Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in their IPL 2024 match on Sunday.
➡️Sensex jumps 307.22 points to hit record high of 74,555.44 in early trade; Nifty climbs 79.6 points to 22,593.30.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Corporal Amar Singh Devanda from the Indian Ultra Marathon team clinched Gold at the 24-Hour IAU Asia Oceanic Championship in Canberra.
➡️Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was damaged on Sunday in a drone attack.
Comments are closed.