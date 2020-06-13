Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma adopts Tribal-dominated Sindibur Village

TNI Bureau: Gajapati Superintendent of Police Sarah Sharma adopted the tribal-dominated Sindibur Village in Gumma block of Gajapati district.

As many as 120 persons belonging to 15 tribal families reside in the village which is situated on a hilltop.

SP Sarah Sharma along with the Alumni Association of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) contributed funds to adopt the village as it is deprived of basic amenities including proper road connectivity.

Sarah was teaching at HNLU before joining IPS.