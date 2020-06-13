English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

120 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 2,594

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Another 120 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Saturday.

A highest number of 33 persons recovered in Ganjam district.

With the recovery of 120 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 2,594.

➡️ 120 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 13.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2,594.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (33), Gajapati (18), Sonepur (13), Balasore (12), Balangir (8), Khordha (8), Mayurbhanj (7), Cuttack (4), Jajpur (3), Nuapada (3), Nayagarh (3), Dhenkanal (2), Puri (2), Rayagada (2), Kendrapara (1), Kalahandi (1).

 

 

 

