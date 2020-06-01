Complete Shutdown in 11 Districts of Odisha on Saturdays & Sundays

TNI Bureau: In the wake of growing cases of coronavirus in the State, Odisha Government has ordered complete shutdown on every Saturdays & Sundays in 11 districts till June 30.

The Odisha Government has announced several other decisions during ‘Unlock 1’. Schools, Colleges and Coaching Institutions to remain closed till July 31. Night Curfew in the State to remain in place from 7 PM to 7 AM.

Key Announcements:

👉 Shutdown in 11 Districts in Odisha on every Saturday & Sunday in June – Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balangir.

👉 Night Curfew in Odisha from 7 PM till 7 AM.

👉 Schools, Colleges & Coaching Centres will remain closed in #Odisha till July 31.

👉 Outdoor activities for co-morbid patients, senior citizens above 65 years age & kids below 10 years old prohibited for one month.

👉 No public worship at Religious Places till June 30. Entry of people into religious places remains prohibited.

👉No Social/Political/Religious Congregation till June 30.

👉 Shopping Malls not to open till June 30.

👉 Hotels & Restaurants can be opened with 30% capacity.

👉 Shopping Complexes, Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools to remain closed till June end.

👉 Fines for spitting in public & not wearing masks increased to Rs 500 from Rs 200 for first two instances & to Rs 1000 for subsequent offences.

👉Only essential services will be allowed during the shutdown in 11 districts. Offices will remain closed.

👉 4,26,504 people have rerturned to Odisha by Air, Rail, Buses and other modes of travel.

👉 2,49,769 persons are in quarantine centres in #Odisha till yesterday. 2.87 lakh persons have been discharged from quarantine centres in State.

👉95% of the cases reported from quarantine centres.