Fuel Prices hit New High; Undivided Koraput District Worst Affected

Insight Bureau: Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Sunday for the sixth consecutive day, hitting a new record. As petrol price rose by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise per litre, the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in many states, which deeply affect the common man’s pocket.

Oil prices in Undivided Koraput District have reached record levels. Petrol price at Malkangiri Rs 110.64 and diesel price Rs 106.64. Petrol price at Koraput is Rs 110.01 and diesel price 106.64. In Nabarangpur, the petrol price is Rs 109.56 and diesel Rs 105.63, In Rayagada Petrol price Rs 108.37 and diesel price Rs 104.55

Oil prices in Bhubaneswar have reached record levels – petrol prices Rs101.62 per litre and diesel prices Rs 100.85.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 104.14 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 92.82 per litre after the latest price revision whereas India’s financial capital, Mumbai, petrol became costlier by 29 paise per litre and its rate stands at Rs 110.12 per litre, the highest across all four metro cities. Diesel costs Rs 100.66 for one litre in Mumbai, a hike of 37 paise.

As a result of rising crude oil prices in the international market, government oil companies are said to be pushing up the retail price of petrol and diesel. Oil prices have risen sharply after OPEC and its allies announced they would not increase crude oil production by more than 0.8 million barrels per day. In the international market, crude oil prices have crossed $72 a barrel.

A month ago, crude oil prices were $ 72 a barrel. Petrol prices have risen sharply since the 24th of last month and from the 28th of last month. In July and August, the companies announced some price cuts. Before that, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 11.44 per liter and diesel by Rs 9.14 per liter between May 4th and July 17.