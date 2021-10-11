Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 448 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 59 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.70%. 438 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

63,887 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,255.

Khordha reported 208 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 48 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 11, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 448

🔶 0-18 years – 59

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 438

🔶 Samples Tested – 63,887 (66,643 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.70% (0.97% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (208) and Cuttack (48).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Kendrapara (2) and Khordha (2).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20709152

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1032144

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1018749

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5087

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,255