TNI Evening News Headlines – October 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 159 more COVID positive cases & 180 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 119 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 438 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018749.

➡️ Manish Anurag, the elder son of senior journalist Navin Das found dead in mysterious circumstances in a pond at Patrapada village in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Unidentified miscreants hurls crude bombs at Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi’s car on Sunday.

➡️ 32 Platoons Police Force To Be Deployed In Cuttack during Durga Puja.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urges PM Modi to issue a direction to Department of Food & Public Distribution to accept estimated surplus parboiled rice from Odisha for KMS 2021-22.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Maoist surrenders before Odisha Police in Kandhamal.

India News

➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw makes first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL.

➡️ India allows export of around 40 lakh doses of domestically-manufactured coronavirus vaccine ‘Sputnik Light’ to Russia.

➡️ India completes administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Centre provides over 95.96 Cr COVID vaccines to States/UTs.

➡️ Kerala reports 10,691 new COVID-19 cases, 12,655 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 4 insurgents of Kuki National Liberation Army were killedi n an operation by Assam Rifles in Manipur.

➡️ Veteran Kannada actor Syed Nizamuddin (Satyajith) passes away.

➡️ Uber Cup Final 2021: Saina retires after injury, India defeats Spain 3-2 in opener.

World News

➡️ 16 Killed in Russia Plane Crash. 7 of 23 people have been rescued.

➡️ Taiwan says it won’t bow to pressure from China.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan.