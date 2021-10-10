TNI Evening News Headlines – October 10, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 159 more COVID positive cases & 180 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 119 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.
➡️ 438 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018749.
➡️ Manish Anurag, the elder son of senior journalist Navin Das found dead in mysterious circumstances in a pond at Patrapada village in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Unidentified miscreants hurls crude bombs at Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi’s car on Sunday.
➡️ 32 Platoons Police Force To Be Deployed In Cuttack during Durga Puja.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urges PM Modi to issue a direction to Department of Food & Public Distribution to accept estimated surplus parboiled rice from Odisha for KMS 2021-22.
➡️ Chhattisgarh Maoist surrenders before Odisha Police in Kandhamal.
India News
➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw makes first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL.
➡️ India allows export of around 40 lakh doses of domestically-manufactured coronavirus vaccine ‘Sputnik Light’ to Russia.
➡️ India completes administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
➡️ Centre provides over 95.96 Cr COVID vaccines to States/UTs.
➡️ Kerala reports 10,691 new COVID-19 cases, 12,655 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 4 insurgents of Kuki National Liberation Army were killedi n an operation by Assam Rifles in Manipur.
➡️ Veteran Kannada actor Syed Nizamuddin (Satyajith) passes away.
➡️ Uber Cup Final 2021: Saina retires after injury, India defeats Spain 3-2 in opener.
World News
➡️ 16 Killed in Russia Plane Crash. 7 of 23 people have been rescued.
➡️ Taiwan says it won’t bow to pressure from China.
➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
