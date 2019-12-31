Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Freedom Fighter AV Swamy passes away at 91

By TNI Bureau
AV Swamy
TNI Bureau: An indebted State bid tearful adieu to its Son, AV Swamy, renowned Freedom Fighter and former Rajya Sabha MP, who passed away at his Khariar Road residence this morning at the age of 91.

Swamy, a known Social Worker, was suffering from old-age related ailments. He was born on July 18, 1929 in Nabarangpur district.

AV Swamy was elected to Rajya Sabha as an Independent Candidate in 2012 and completed his full term in 2018.

TNI Bureau
