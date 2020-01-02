100-Word Edit: Not a Perfect Homage…

It may be a goof up. But, disrespecting the eminent personalities and not fixing the error despite the outrage and criticism, shows the callousness as well as arrogance of the ruling class.

The Twitter Handle of Odisha CMO tweeted two photos where CM Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries were seen paying homage to Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab. But, the statue was “made” headless in a bid to show the “dignitaries” from a close angle.

Time and again, the government officials, Ministers and other political leaders have shown utter disregard to our culture, tradition and personalities and easily get away with it.