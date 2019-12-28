IMD issues Cold Wave warning for Odisha Dists

TNI Bureau: In view of the intense cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast Orange and yellow warning in certain pockets of Odisha over next three days.

Orange warning has been issued for as many as 18 districts including Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Baragarh, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir.

Besides, yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Balangir.

The minimum temperature at night very likely to be below by 4 to 6 degree Celsius.

The State Government asked all district collectors to keep school and public buildings open to provide shelter to homeless people during nights.