Former Minister Anjali Behera loses Panchayat Polls

Insight Bureau: Former Women and Child Development Minister and three-time BJD MLA from Hindol constituency, Anjali Behera lost the Panchayat Polls from Giridhari Prasad Panchayat by 826 votes.

The seat where she was contesting as a Samiti Member, was reserved for Scheduled Caste women.

Daughter of former Minister late Trinath Naik, Anjali Behera joined the BJP in October 2021.

Anjali Behera was elected to Odisha Assembly on a BJD ticket in 2000, 2004 and 2009. However, she was denied a ticket in 2014 and 2019. Seemarani Nayak replaced her and won the elections too. Anjali Behera was the Textiles and Handloom Minister in 2011-12.

